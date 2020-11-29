Editorial: What War on Christmas?

Today we changed the cover on our Morinville Online Facebook page to one that says Merry Christmas.

We chose today as the day to do that because today is the start of Advent.

We did not write Happy Holidays because people get upset about that and take it as a war on Christmas.

But Happy Holidays is NOT a war on Christmas.

Happy Holidays encompass the period from today until the Feast of Epiphany on Jan. 6.

Happy Holidays also encompasses Christmastide, which are the 12 Days of Christmas between Dec. 25 and Jan. 5, the latter being Epiphany Eve or 12th Night.

So the next time you see one of those Facebook posts knocking Happy Holidays, you can present them with facts.

Whether you say Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays, please remember to be kind to one another, this year above all others.