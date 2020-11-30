Book Bites: 24 Days of Christmas Stories

video and story by Stephen Dafoe

With Christmas just around the corner, the Morinville Community Library is expanding their weekly story time to 24 days of Christmas and winter-themed stories for children. The broadcast will run on the library’s Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. each night from Dec. 1 to Dec. 24

“We will have special guests, some of whom you may recognize, as well as library staff members reading their favourite Christmas books or winter holiday books,” said Public Sevices Librarian Alliah Krahn. “All you have to do is tune in.”

Krahn said the nightly story reading is tied in with their craft program. Participants can come to the library to pick up a craft bag and make a Santa Christmas Advent Calendar with every story children listen to.