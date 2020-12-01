Saskatchewan man receives impaired driving charges in September fatality

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP have laid charges against 45-year-old Christopher D. Rempel of Caronport, Sask., following an investigation into a double fatal collision that occurred Sept. 17. Two teenagers were killed and a third seriously injured in the Highway 21 collision.

RCMP launched an immediate investigation into the driver of the pick-up truck involved in the collision, including a collision analyst and forensic reconstructionist at the scene. Police say they collected “substantial witness evidence and medical information,” and a laboratory analysis of the driver’s blood alcohol content.

Rempel is charged with one count each of operation of a motor vehicle while impaired, causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, causing death in the deaths of Kai Peters (16) and Alexandra Ollington (17). He is further charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired, causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm to Morgan Maltby (15).

Maltby remains in hospital. Police say her injuries have been life altering and it is hopeful that rehabilitation can be started soon in order for her to gain mobility.

“The families of the three victims of this crash expressed their relief that this investigation has led to charges,” said Corporal Devon Lafreniere, on behalf of the Families’ Representative. “Waiting for this news has been hard on the families, and while they understand that the ongoing criminal process will continue to be challenging, it is finally a step forward. The RCMP with Victim Services Unit will continue to support the families through their long road ahead.”

Rempel is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court of Alberta in Fort Saskatchewan on Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.