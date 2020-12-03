St. Albert RCMP request public assistance in locating missing male

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

St. Albert, Alta. – St. Albert RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Isaiah Hartley (20), who was last seen in St. Albert on December 1, 2020. Police are concerned for the well-being of Isaiah.

Isaiah is described as:

5’9″ tall / 154 lbs

dark brown hair / brown eyes

Anyone who has information on Isaiah Hartley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play.