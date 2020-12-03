UPDATED – St. Albert RCMP request public assistance in locating missing male

UPDATED 3:06 P.M. DEC. 3. St. Albert, Alta. – Isaiah Hartley has been located and is safe.  St. Albert RCMP would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.

 

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

St. Albert, Alta. – St. Albert RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Isaiah Hartley (20), who was last seen in St. Albert on December 1, 2020.  Police are concerned for the well-being of Isaiah.

Isaiah is described as:

  • 5’9″ tall / 154 lbs
  • dark brown hair / brown eyes

Anyone who has information on Isaiah Hartley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700 or their local police.  If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play.

 

