Library rewarding artistic talents with Winter Art Contest

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville and area artists are encouraged to show off their skills this month by entering the Morinville Community Library’s Winter Art Contest, which runs until midnight Dec. 12.

Public Services Librarian Alliah Krahn said the contest is broad in scope and that she has already received one unusual submission.

“You can submit any medium you want. Someone submitted a quilt. Someone is submitting cosmetics—actual makeup looks,” Krahn said. “I’m excited to see the breadth of the mediums.”

The contest is open to everyone with different age categories for judging. The school-age category is participation based with no prize. Both the 11 to 15 and 16 and older groupings have first, second and third place prizes. The top prize is an electronic drawing tablet.

The only real criteria for the contest is that the Library would like the submissions themed around a winter holiday.

Submissions can be taken to the Library, emailed to programming@morinvillelibrary.ca or sent via Messenger to the Library’s Facebook page.

“We’ll gather them all up and make sure those submissions get in,” Krahn said. “Art is a really neat way for all of us to connect right now, especially as we are all having trouble connecting in person right now.”

Art will be displayed in the Library lobby so patrons can vote on an Audience Favourite.

For more information, visit MorinvilleLibrary.ca.