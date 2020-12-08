MCHS holds Virtual Awards Night

by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Community High School (MCHS) held their 2019/2020 Awards Night event virtually this year due to Covid-19.

This year they presented 364 awards to 252 students for a total of $21,210.00.

Principal Don Hinks thanked everyone and expressed his gratitude to all the award sponsors for their generous support of “student service and success.”

The virtual ceremony started with the Career & Technology Studies Awards, followed by Fine Arts, Cultural and Religion Awards, the Canadian Competition Awards, the Turner Goldsmith “Kaizen”Award for Excellence in Writing, Leadership Awards, Service Awards,the Grade 12 Business Community Awards & Scholarships then the Grade 9, 10, 11 and 12 Academic & Achievement Awards and the Outstanding Student Awards.

Ashley Enns was the recipient of the Humanities Achievement Award sponsored by Exam Bank for English 20-1, made the Grade 11 Alexander Rutherford list and was presented the Rotary Award of Merit.

Karah Rogers received the Cooperators Insurance & Financial Services Social Studies 30-2 Award, the Jonathan James Senger Memorial Scholarship, Lions Club of Morinville Bursary, the Janae Tulloch Memorial Award and made the Grade 12 Alexander Rutherford list.

Myles Piche received Lions Club of Morinville Peter Gibeault Lion Quest Award and is on the Grade 10 Alexander Rutherford list.

Skylar Boissonnault received the Television Art/Production Award sponsored by the Free Press, the Art Appreciation Award sponsored by J.M. Turner Goldsmith, the Turner Goldsmith “Kaizen” Award for Excellence in Writing for Grade 11,the MCHS HOWLS Award sponsored by Roadrunner Tirecraft Morinville.

Ethan Boissonnault was one of five who received the Registered Apprenticeship Program Scholarship and is on the Grade 12 Alexander Rutherford list.

The Governor General’s Academic Medal was presented to Owen Ling.

Ling also received the Wind Shoppe Music 30 Award,Knights of Columbus Grade 12 Top Honours Award,and the Grade 12 Alexander Rutherford list.

He also received the Mathematics 31 Award, Mathematics 30-1, Mathematics 30-2,Physics 30, Chemistry 30 and Biology 30 award.

