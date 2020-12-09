Ecole Morinville Public School – Food Bank drive collects more than 3000 items

Above: Left to right: Ms. Haley Allen (student leadership teacher sponsor), Grade 4 student leaders: Alice Rheubottom, Kane Mimura, Amelia Wasylien, Raelan Darroch. – submitted photo

by Online Staff

The Dragons and their families came through for the Morinville Food Bank, affected this year when organizers had to cancel the annual Fill-a-Bus event.

“As part of our 12 days of EMPS celebration, our Pre-Kinder to Grade 4 students held a food drive for the local food bank,” said Ecole Morinville Public Principal John Tyler in an email to Morinville Online / Morinville News. “This was initiated by our Grade 4 leadership students.”

As a school community, MPS students and their families donated more than 3000 items to the Food Bank.

The Town of Morinville is also hosting a Holiday Food Drive for the Food Bank on Dec. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Food Bank is located at 9916 104 Street. As of 11:30 Wednesday, the event was still scheduled to take place. We will update this article if that situation changes.