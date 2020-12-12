Three from Sturgeon County arrested after search warrant

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

St. Albert, Alta. – This past November, the St. Albert Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) assisted a neighbouring RCMP Detachment with an investigation relating to a Break & Enter. Two of the known suspects had past ties to property/fraud related crime in St. Albert.

On November 27, 2020 the St Albert CRU executed a search warrant for stolen property at a residence in Calahoo, Alta. The search warrant target suspects have been tied to over 15 break and enter investigations in Westlock, Parkland, and Sturgeon Counties as well as the City of Edmonton. Many of the break and enters were into rural properties. The investigation also revealed the suspects were attempting to sell some of the stolen items on Kijiji.

The search warrant recovered the following items:

• numerous stolen firearms

• tools

• power equipment

• all terrain vehicles with tampered and removed VINS

• a stolen truck

As a result Clinton Galliford (40) of Sturgeon County, Gunther Schawarten (43) of Sturgeon County and Krystal Gregoire (32) of Sturgeon County have been charged with 36 Criminal Code offences including:

• Possession of Stolen Property

• Unlawful Possession of Firearms

• Tampering with VINS

• Break and Enter

• CDSA offences

All three individuals are scheduled to appear in St. Albert Provincial Court on January 11, 2021.

Insp. Pam Robinson states, “Police Officers understand that crime has no boundaries and thanks to our Crime Reduction Strategy, we are identifying and targeting individuals who hurt our communities the most by driving stolen goods markets.”

Anyone who has information on any crime is asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play.