Editor:

[S]ome good Morinville news.

Steve and Kim Rooke (the owners of Rooke School of Karate) virtually tested some members of their karate group via zoom today, and then drove to all their students’ homes and dropped off their new belts!

There were approximately 25 students being tested.

Amazing business owners and even more amazing mentors.

Morinville is lucky to have them!

Chrystal Schlachter