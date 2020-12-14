Santa Claus taking a drive around Morinville on Sunday

by Stephen Dafoe

Santa Claus is trading his sleigh for a Jeep Wrangler and cruising around Morinville and Cardiff on Sunday, Dec. 20. The doors will be off and Christmas music will be blasting from the festively decorated Jeep.

Organizer Matt Dufour told Morinville Online that Santa will be waving at the kids, who can give Santa their Christmas letters, let him know what they want under the tree and even take some socially-distanced pictures with him. They will also accept Food Bank donations.

“My wife pulled on my heart strings when she came up with the idea that we could all use some Christmas spirit, especially the kids who didn’t get to see Santa,” Dufour said. “Having a two-year-old myself makes me feel for all the kids that need to keep the believe in Santa. And now that we will be taking food bank donations that means a lot to not only be able to help with spirit during a hard time but to also help those who need it.”

Santa’s journey starts at noon on Sunday, roughly following the map below.

Dufour said he will be doing a dry run this week for a relative idea of the route.

“{I’m] just going to try and hit literally every single street, and people need to listen for the music like the old ice cream trucks.”