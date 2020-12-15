A Virtual Visit To The Morinville Museum

video by Soaring Pig Studios

Typically, the Morinville Museum launches their Old Fashioned Christmas display during the Lite Up the Nite Christmas Festival. That was the case this year, but with a subdued festival, there were fewer people around to see the lights in St. Jean Baptiste Park.

With the Morinville Museum now closed to visitors through the Christmas season due to COVID-19 restrictions, we thought we’d take you there virtually with this short video shot before the shutdown.

One of the highlights of the display is the miniature Christmas village as well as a Victorian sitting room with decorations and Christmas tree.