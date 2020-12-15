Roseridge Landfill starting new permit system in January

Above: Old and new Roseridge Landfill Commission permit cards. Online registration is available for Morinville and Sturgeon County residents. – Lucie Roy Photo

by Colin Smith

The Roseridge Regional Landfill is introducing a new permit system that will come into effect at the beginning of next year.

Paper permits are no more, as users will be provided with contactless cards that work with the landfill’s upgraded weigh scale software.

“Accurate weights and records of all incoming and outgoing material from the landfill are integral to our operation,” said Roseridge Manager Susan Berry.

“Our current weigh scale software is an old DOS software that is no longer supported,” she added. “Our new scale software comes with many of the new technologies including contactless cards.”

Landfill users will need to register with Roseridge as part of the new system, which goes into operation January 2.

“We believe we have a bunch of old addresses and contact information in our current database and are asking residents to register so we have the most accurate information going forward,” said Barry.

Current residential landfill permits expire on December 31. Morinville and Sturgeon County residents can register for the new Roseridge card online at register.roseridge.ab.ca or call the Town of Morinville at 780-939-4361 or Sturgeon County office at 780-939-4321 for assistance. Online registration does not apply to Legal, Bon Accord, Gibbons or Redwater. Please contact municipality for details.

Once registration is completed, and the information confirmed and approved, the card will be mailed out.

A variety of upgrades to the 40-year-old Roseridge facility are planned over the next few years, and several community events were held recently to engage people in the area served by it in the process.

As part of the plan, the existing facilities near the entrance, including the scale house, will be relocated to the south and a new entrance and user access constructed.

Modernizing other Roseridge facilities including the recycling and take-it-or–leave-it programs is also on the agenda.