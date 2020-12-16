St. Albert RCMP execute search warrant for stolen property

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

On Sunday December 6, 2020, the St Albert RCMP were notified of multiple break and enters into storage lockers at a self storage facility in the city. The investigation revealed that the suspects used a stolen identity to rent a storage locker at the facility and thus obtained a gate access code.

Between December 4-6, 2020, the suspects used the fraudulently obtained code to enter the storage facility multiple times and break into a number of storage lockers. The suspects stole over $10,000 worth of items.

St. Albert Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) began assisting in the investigation and was able to trace the suspects to a residence in St Albert. The suspects were known prolific property crime offenders.

On December 11, 2020, St Albert CRU conducted a search warrant on Franklin Place and recovered numerous items stolen during the break and enters at the storage facility. St. Albert CRU also recovered a shotgun with the serial number filled off, ammunition, methamphetamine, and numerous identity documents.

As a result of the investigation Douglass Poplett (41 yrs) of St Albert and Christina Cherpak (32) of Edmonton are currently charged with:

• Possession of Stolen Property

• Identity Theft

• Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Firearm Related Offences.

Both individuals were held for judicial hearings. Douglass Poplett has been remanded into police custody. Christina Cherpak was released from custody on cash bail with conditions. Their next court date is January 11, 2021 in St. Albert Provincial Court.

St Albert CRU continues to investigate the incident and further charges are anticipated against a third adult male.

St Albert CRU also noted in the investigation that the suspects would commonly obtain documents from unlocked vehicles to steal people’s identities. St Albert RCMP would like to remind citizens to follow #9PMRoutine and ensure that all valuables are removed from their vehicles and the doors are lock every night.

Anyone who has information on any crime is asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play.