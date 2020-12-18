Letter: Fill A House Campaign raises $7919 and collects 500 donations

submitted by Jandel Homes

Jandel Homes recently wrapped up its 7th annual Fill A House campaign, generating a total of 44

toy donations, 453 food items, 22 toiletries and $7,919 in monetary contributions. Jandel Homes

and Meadows of Morinville once again partnered with the Morinville Marvelous Moms’ (MMM)

Adopt A Family program for the campaign. All donations and money raised are provided to

families in need within the Morinville and Sturgeon County areas.

2020 saw many challenges for both businesses and families alike. We [Jandel] knew this year’s

event was needed more than ever, so we made a few changes to ensure Fill A House could

continue in this environment.

Our popular silent auction was moved from an in-person to an online event. Bidders had a chance

to view items over a 5-day period this time. This provided those who haven’t been able to attend

previous events an opportunity to place their bids on a variety of items from gift certificates to home goods!

The MMM’s wrap day will be condensed to a small team under AHS restrictions and we can’t

praise them enough! Picture this: our house is typically filled with 15-20 people broken down into wrap teams to power through gift preparation. This year, the same work will done by a handful of wonderful volunteers – thank you!

Launched in 2014, the Fill a House Christmas Campaign is now an annual donation drive that

Jandel Homes is incredibly proud to sponsor. The Fill a House Christmas Campaign has generated

over 4,383 toy donations, brought in 9,045 food items and raised more than $99,889 in monetary

contributions.

In 2020, Fill A House was sponsored by Jandel Homes Ltd, Meadows of Morinville, Priority Printing, Triple M Housing, CFCW, Black Road Trucking, Iron Eagle Pilings, Prism Engineering, Bluetrain Inc, McLennan Ross, McLeod Home Hardware, Travelers Canada, Calahoo Waste, Bec Electric, Mason Landscaping and TGB Welding.