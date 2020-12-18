Letter: Resident hoping all Morinville will ring the bells Christmas Eve

I have contacted the town in regards to Ringing Bells on Christmas Eve.
I have read about this and know that other communities are becoming involved All it involves is for people to go outside and ring a bell for two minutes at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, to help Santa find his way and bring some cheer to the community in this very difficult time.
There is no cost involved and it will be fun.
I intend to do this and hope the rest of our town will join me.
Thank you and Merry Christmas to All
Barb Haberer
Morinville
