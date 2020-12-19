Morinville RCMP Seeking Information on Gibbons grocery store B&E

submitted by Morinville RCMP
On December 18th, 2020 at 04:30 am Morinville RCMP responded to a commercial intrusion alarm at the Gibbons Foodtown. Upon police arrival it was determined that a break enter and theft did occur. Two suspects backed up a gold coloured 4 door Chevrolet pick up truck through the front doors of the grocery store. The two suspects then proceeded to steal cash and cigarettes from within. The entire incident lasted less then a minute and a half.
The two suspects are described as follows:
Individual 1:
wearing a dark grey hoodie
dark coloured pants
red shoes
white/beige gloves
black mask
and carrying a green canvas bag.
Individual 2:
wearing a dark grey hoodie
dark pants
grey running shoes with white soles
black gloves
black and grey backpack
and an object in his right hand
The Morinville RCMP encourage the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity to police.
If you are able to identify any of the suspects or vehicle, or have any information to assist with this investigation, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-1600. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
