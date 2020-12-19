Morinville RCMP Seeking Information on Gibbons grocery store B&E

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On December 18th, 2020 at 04:30 am Morinville RCMP responded to a commercial intrusion alarm at the Gibbons Foodtown. Upon police arrival it was determined that a break enter and theft did occur. Two suspects backed up a gold coloured 4 door Chevrolet pick up truck through the front doors of the grocery store. The two suspects then proceeded to steal cash and cigarettes from within. The entire incident lasted less then a minute and a half.

The two suspects are described as follows:

Individual 1:

wearing a dark grey hoodie

dark coloured pants

red shoes

white/beige gloves

black mask

and carrying a green canvas bag.

Individual 2:

wearing a dark grey hoodie

dark pants

grey running shoes with white soles

black gloves

black and grey backpack

and an object in his right hand

The Morinville RCMP encourage the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity to police.

If you are able to identify any of the suspects or vehicle, or have any information to assist with this investigation, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-1600. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.