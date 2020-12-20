Redwater RCMP respond to fatal collision on Hwy 28 at Range Road 230

submitted by Redwater RCMP

Redwater RCMP are currently on scene of a fatal collision on Hwy 28 at Range Road 230

At 4:55pm on December 20, 2020, Redwater RCMP were dispatched to a two vehicle collision on Hwy 28 near the intersection with Range Road 230. A northbound Dodge Ram and a southbound Ford F-150 collided in an apparent head-on collision. The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced deceased at the scene. Information related to the identity of the drivers is not available at this time.

Traffic on Hwy 28 has been re-routed while the investigation takes place with the assistance of and RCMP Collision Analyst. Motorists travelling in the area should expect delays for 2-3 hours until the scene examination is complete.