Letter: Father’s House Church hosting five services Christmas Eve

Greetings to our Community,

The Father’s House will be hosting five services on Christmas Eve, inviting families to enjoy a pre-recorded video message and song-service on the big screen in the comfort of our beautiful new building.

Space is limited to 15% of fire-code capacity. There is still room available in our 2 pm and 8 pm services. Please register using the following link:

https://thefathershousechurch.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/642216

Be sure to separately register your children for a Christmas program during the same service as you’re attending.

Those attending the kid’s program (still available at 2 pm) will participate in a pajama party (be sure to dress them in their favorite pajamas) and will enjoy prepackaged popcorn.

The kids will be watching a Christmas Veggie Tales video, Merry Larry and The True Light of Christmas.

Also note that the kid’s program is only available for children in preschool to grade 6 and that those ages 10 and older will be required to wear a mask for the duration of the event.

Lastly, kid’s activity packages will be available for any children who choose to stay with mom and dad in service.

We’re excited to celebrate Christmas with you while carefully following Covid-19 guidelines for places of worship. All five services will also be hosted online at live.tfhchurch.ca.

We’ll be eagerly waiting with hot chocolate and canes! See you soon!

The Father’s House Church