Whisky Wednesday Column [a day early]: Signal Hill Whisky

In Part Two of a three part series we are doing on Canadian Whisky, we’re looking at Signal Hill, a product of Newfoundland.
Signal Hill is an historical place in Newfoundland where Marconi received the world’s first transatlantic wireless signal in 1901.
The whisky is 95% Canadian corn whisky and 5% barley whisky, and blended.
It is 40% ABV and non-chill filtered, which the company says makes a more authentic whisky.
