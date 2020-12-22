Whisky Wednesday Column [a day early]: Signal Hill Whisky

In Part Two of a three part series we are doing on Canadian Whisky, we’re looking at Signal Hill, a product of Newfoundland.

Signal Hill is an historical place in Newfoundland where Marconi received the world’s first transatlantic wireless signal in 1901.

The whisky is 95% Canadian corn whisky and 5% barley whisky, and blended.

It is 40% ABV and non-chill filtered, which the company says makes a more authentic whisky.

Signal Hill is available in Morinville at Liquor Planet.

