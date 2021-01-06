Sturgeon – St. Albert annexation off to the Municipal Government Board

by Stephen Dafoe

The City of St. Albert and Sturgeon County’s long-negotiated annexation agreement was sent to the Municipal Government Board (MGB) Dec. 23, the two municipalities announced in a press release Jan. 6. The MGB, an independent quasi-judicial board, will review the annexation application, providing a recommendation to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Cabinet.

The Annexation changes the municipal boundary, transferring municipal jurisdiction from one municipality to another.

The two municipalities expect the process to begin soon and to have a decision before the end of the 2021, allowing the annexation to take effect Jan. 1, 2022.

“This is great news for our city and the broader Edmonton Metropolitan Region, and is made possible thanks to collaboration with Sturgeon County,” said City of St. Albert Mayor Cathy Heron in the Jan. 6 media release. “Completion of the annexation will ensure that the region is well-positioned for future growth and will assist with provincial-wide economic recovery post-pandemic.”

Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw said Sturgeon and St. Albert were able to achieve an uncontested annexation through a positive working relationship and the joint goal to provide development certainty for landowners.

“We look forward to the next phase of this initiative, which will be led by the MGB,” Hnatiw said.

Affected parties can make representations directly to the Municipal Government, who will provide information about the process in local newspapers. The application materials will also be made available on the City’s website soon.