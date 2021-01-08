Letter: Riviere Qui Barre Rancheros has started again

Riviere Qui Barre Rancheros has started again for this year. We have 22 members in our club this year, that range in age from 9-20. Our projects this year are Horse, Explore & Vet Science. The Explore members did fire safety thanks to Pickardville fire department. Next they plan to build gingerbread houses. Horse members are glad to be riding thanks to Corine St. Martin & Ed Wiebe for the use of their indoor arena. In Vet Science the members had an x-ray presentation thanks to Onoway Vet. All members will volunteer one day at a clinic. Coming up they will have a bovine surgery presentation.

Thanks to the Villeneuve Athletic Association for allowing us to have our first few meetings in the hall without them we would have not been able to reform. Currently our club continues to meet via Zoom and look forward to being together again after restrictions are lifted.

For our community service some of us picked up the pucks from the Puck Drop fundraiser. We were unable to help wrap presents for Adopt a Family this year due to Covid but look forward to more community service in the spring.

Thank you to all our 4-H Alberta sponsors that make our program possible and we wish everyone a safe and healthy New Year.

Monique Webb