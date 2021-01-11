Business resiliency the topic of special online Chamber meeting

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce is hosting a special online Chamber meeting on Jan. 12 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The session, titles Building Business Resilience will be presented by Kevin Sembaliuk, a business broker, cyber security expert and business consultant. He is joined by Claire Mechan, Manager Emergency Management and Business Continuity, and Shawna Bruce, Crisis Communications and Emergency Preparedness.

“The virtual lunch is to provide some information for business continuity and communication, operating through and coming out of the pandemic,” said Chamber Manager Roberta Pawluk. “The panel was arranged by one of our members, Shawna Bruce of MD Bruce and Associates. She specializes in Crisis Communication and Emergency Preparedness for large corporations. Kevin and Claire are colleagues of hers and all experts in their respective fields.

Pawluk is encouraging all businesses to register, tune in and email their questions to chamber@morinvillechamber.com.