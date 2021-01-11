Morinville Legion holding raffle to kick off 75th anniversary

by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Legion Br. 176 started off their 75th Anniversary year with a 50/50 Cash Raffle Fundraiser. There is still time to purchase tickets for a chance to win. Ticket sales end January 18, if not sold out before then.

Ticket Prices are 1 for $10, 3 for $20, 10 for $50, or 50 for $100. They are available online.

Morinville Legion President Kelvin Kuzyk said he would like to have a community celebration either during Festival Days or on Armed Forces Day this year.

He is hoping to bring the community to the Legion (hoping we can gather with minimal restrictions), sharing some static displays along with information about the LAV III during this time and event.”

Legion History

The Legion has come a long way since the Founding Association at the Parish hall on Apr. 29, 1945, the Interim Organization held at the Massey Harris building in December 1945, the Post War Association in April 1946, and the Branch Organizational meeting held Jan. 14, 1946 with President Mickey Conway and chartered Feb. 1946.

The Legion has been an icon in the community and in the area providing support, programs and services.

Throughout the years much of this has been noted in the members who were nominated for the Town Volunteer of the Year, Heritage Award, and the Lions Club Citizen of the Year to name but a few.

Through the decades the Branch has honoured the veterans, 2005 in the International Year of the Veteran, they held a Veterans Dinner, with entertainment, souvenir booklet and presentations from MLA Ken Kowalski and Mayor of Morinville.

In 2001 Adrienne Clarkson, as Commander-in-Chief of the Canadian Forces provided designated veterans with a letter and certificate to honour their contributions to the community and years of service.

Other events included a retirement party for the Senator Thelma Chalifoux, Afghanistan veterans recognition, and and event celebrating the anniversary of the Queen and much more.