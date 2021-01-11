Morinville resident is $1 million richer

A big win means a big move for Morinville resident David Dennis, who has dreamed of moving to Chile. A Morinville resident’s $1 million guaranteed prize win from the Dec. 19 LOTTO 6/49 draw will let him make plans to do just that.

Dennis said he checked his numbers on WCLC’s website shortly after the draw. Afterwards, he decided to double-check the ticket at the store.

“My first thought was, ‘This is great. Now what?’” he said. “My next thought was, ‘Chile.’”

DEnnis says he has family-like friends in Chile, and is looking forward to spending his retirement years in South America. Dennis said he is also looking into purchasing a vehicle to bring with him.

“I’d like to get a Hybrid,” he said. “I think a Camry would be nice.”

Dennis purchased his ticket at the Mobil located at 8903 100 Street in Morinville. His winning selection was 35054049-01.