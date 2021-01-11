School divisions extend postponement of school athletics

Despite Grades K to 12 returning to in-person classes on Jan. 12, Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools, St. Albert Public Schools, Conseil Scolaire Centre-Nord, and Sturgeon Public Schools have made the joint decision to continue to postpone all school-based extracurricular junior and senior high athletics. The postponement to sports activities was first announced Oct. 28, 2020. The extension of the postponement is until further notice.

“This decision was not made lightly and is a result of the continuing increase in COVID-19 cases in our communities,” a joint media release sent out Friday afternoon reads. “We know how important athletics are to many of our students, and we hope to be able to provide our student-athletes with the opportunity to participate and compete later this school year. We will monitor the situation in the upcoming months to determine if it is safe to resume athletics, based on health guidance from the provincial government.”

The Government of Alberta’s Decision to reopen schools was made on Thursday, Jan. 7 and based on data that indicated new case rates in schools plateaued and then dropped in December, once the province implemented social gathering restrictions.

While restriction on businesses and organizations are to continue until at least Jan. 21, the province says at least one week’s notice will be given on any changes that will affect businesses, organizations, and service providers.