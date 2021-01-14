It’s YOUR Business: Part 2 – Bistro Di Madre Piccola

Jan 14, 2021 Business, Local News, Morinville News 0


NAIT student Theron Hogg has done a three part series for Morinville Online, talking to local businesses about how they are doing during Alberta’s current enhanced COVID-19 restrictions. In Part 2, Hogg speaks to Bistro Di Madre Piccola owner Deepthi Pelenage.

Morinville Online encourages our readers to support all local businesses.
