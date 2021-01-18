Council updates Acceptable Use of Technology Policy

Morinville’s Council and Administration have a new Acceptable Use of Technology Policy.

Last reviewed in 2014, the policy establishes standards and guidelines for employees, volunteers, contractors or Council members using Town-supplied technology.

All users are obligated to use these tools in a responsible and efficient manner, consistent with their employment duties and roles.

Council also approved the replacement of the Town’s Tangible Capital Asset Policy, which expired at the end of December.

The required policy has been reviewed and updated to follow the Public Sector Accounting Board Standard and current accounting policies and practices.

The current policy expired on December 31, 2020.