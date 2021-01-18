Town to add unpaid utility bills to tax bill after 120 days

by Colin Smith

The Town has updated its policy for collecting on unpaid utility accounts.

As previously, a 2.5% penalty is assessed on water rates, sewer rates, waste management and stormwater service charges not paid in full after 21 days.

Now, after 120 days the account balance will be transferred to the tax roll or utility services disconnected.

An initial reminder letter is sent out at 30 days and at 60 days followed by a letter indicating the account will be sent to collections or transferred to the tax roll.