Column: Introducing Theron Hogg, Your Resident Voice Actor and Dungeon Master.

I’m a student of NAIT’s Radio & Television program in my 4th semester and I’m excited to be starting my practicum with the Morinville Online / MorinvilleNews.com. Through Morinville News, I’m hoping to harness and expand my skills to properly portray every aspect of the stories that shape our town.

I’ve lived in Morinville my entire life and in my time here I’ve gotten to know a lot of great people as I’ve become a member of our community. I currently run Morinville Public Dungeons & Dragons at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre and have enjoyed the hobby for almost eight years now. I also do voiceover work, specializing in narration and character acting, though I’m happy to do anything and everything in the voiceover community.

Overall I’d like to think of myself as a storyteller. Though some would say rather accurately that I also just like to talk. Either way, I hope you enjoy the stories I tell through Morinville Online / MorinvilleNews.com.