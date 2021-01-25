Letter: 2020 Adopt A Family Christmas Campaign offers their thanks

Dear editor,

This year has not been easy. Mentally, emotionally, financially, take your pick, but yourself and everyone you know has been impacted negatively in some way by the Covid 19 pandemic. This was on our minds and hearts when our group first started to organize the 2020 Adopt A Family Christmas Campaign. How would we pull it all off when all signs pointed to the fact that this might be our biggest year of need ever? Without the connection, the fundraisers and events we’ve needed in years past? I have to say, it is normal for us to begin planning with some apprehension on how exactly we were going to pull it off, but 8 years of experience in this community had taught us that we did not need to worry. Everything always works out in the best possible way. Every year we have the privilege of watching a community come together with generosity, innovation, sacrifice and kindness. Would that happen in a year when families and businesses were feeling the crush of which we have never experienced before? In a word, yes!

Despite the setbacks we faced when organizing and reorganizing multiple times as provincial rules changed, we watched a community come together as they had every single year. Despite everything, the overwhelm, the social distancing, the financial strain and the mental fatigue, this community demonstrated once again that they are the absolute BEST at taking care of each other. They are the reason our organizing team were able to pull off a Christmas miracle for over 220 men, women & children this holiday. There are not enough words to express our gratitude.

We have so many people and businesses to thank and we would like to start that off by thanking our partner, Jandel Homes and the Fill A House Campaign. Your support these past 5 years has meant the world of difference to our operation. Andrew Webb Carpentry has also been one of our largest supporters, both in fundraising efforts and the dedication of volunteer hours from both Andrew and Monique Webb. We are deeply grateful for the fundraising efforts of Christy Chubaty (Chartered Professional Accountant), Janet Vranas and Allison MacIntyre. For the continued support and donations from local businesses; Rooke School of Karate (Kim & Steeve Rooke), Muniware (Brandi Whiting), TGB Welding (Terry Brenneis), Atlas Premium Homes (Larren & Kendall Monti), Mason Landscaping (Scott Mason), Champion Petfoods, and countless individuals and residents for their overwhelming generosity. We are also so fortunate to collaborate with partners like Sobeys, Higher Grounds coffee shop, The Flower Stop, Our House Day Care, Coaches Corner, Jiffy Lube, Maiko Trucking, Shell gas stations, the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation and the Santa Store. We would also to give a special shout out to Tracy Reaume & family for coming to wrap gifts this year, it was lonely work, but so appreciated!

Last, but not least, I’d like to recognize my fellow organizers. Though these amazing ladies are busy with their own lives, families and changing the world in their own ways, they always show up in whatever capacity needed. To Brandi, Kathy, Margryt, Monique, Amy, Robin, Donna and Lisa… Thank you, your passion and commitment to making life better in this community inspires me every single day.

In gratitude,

Sarah Hall

MMM’s Adopt A Family Head Organizer