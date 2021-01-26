It’s YOUR Business: Crushers Supplements

story and videography by Stephen Dafoe

Crusher’s Supplements in Morinville is located above Morinville Sports on 100 Street. They carry a wide range of health and fitness supplements as well as a wealth of knowledge in helping their customers achieve their fitness goals. This March marks the company’s second year in Morinville.

“We’ve been here in the Sturgeon County for two years now, and it’s been amazing,” Owner Scott Wallace said. “We’ve met all kinds of amazing people. We’ve got a great customer base of people from Redwater Gibbons, Bon Accord, and of course right here in Morinville, and we’re super happy to serve Sturgeon County. It’s been a great two years and we’re looking forward to many, many more.”

Over the past two years, Wallace says he has been surprised at how many people want to change their lives.

“There’s so many people that want to make changes, but they feel intimidated,” Wallace said. “They feel intimidated by gyms. And to be honest with you, they feel intimidated by some of the bigger supplement stores because you walk in and there’s just wall-to-wall product and high pressure sales. Whereas when they come in here, we sit down, we talk. We understand what it is that you need. We listen to you and we sell you what you need and not what we need to sell you.”

Wallace was well known in the community prior to opening the store, having been a competitive strong man for years and pulled the Town’s fire truck in a fundraiser. For Wallace, like many Morinville business owners, giving back to community is important.

“The community is everything, right? We’re here as a small business. I try and support other small businesses here in town, help them out. They help us,” Wallace said. “It’s so huge that we all work together because ultimately at the end of the day, what we’re doing is we’re making a better community for the people that live here. We offer better service, we’re able to stay open. Other businesses, they offer great service. Support your local businesses, support businesses here in town, support the mom and pop shops, support the small little independent restaurants. Come out and see us come out and help us.”

Wallace encourages Morinville and area residents to visit his shop and give them a try.

“If you’ve never been here, just give me a chance. That’s all I ask,” he said. “If you’re a big chain supplement store shopper. You like those stores, you feel comfortable there. You’ve been going there for years. Hey, I understand you get used to something. That’s what you like. All I ask is one chance. Give me one chance. Come on in here, sit down with me. I guarantee you you’ll see the difference.”

Crushers Supplements has loyalty programs for their customers, and will be also hold a big anniversary sale in March.

You can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/crusherssupplements2019.