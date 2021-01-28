Morinville RCMP respond to fatal collision

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Yesterday at 11:32 a.m., the Morinville RCMP responded to a two vehicle collision on Highway 28, east of Bon Accord. The collision resulted in the death of one adult male, and injuries to a second adult male.

A truck travelling westbound on Highway 28 collided with a truck travelling eastbound. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch. The male driver of the westbound truck was determined deceased on scene while the driver of the eastbound truck was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was diverted between Range Road 253 and 254 for several hours while the RCMP collision analyst conducted a scene examination.

Road conditions are believed to be a contributing factor in the collision, which remains under investigation. No further updates are anticipated.