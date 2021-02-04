What’s Cooking: A wholesome gingerbread milkshake

(NC) Get festive with a wholesome gingerbread milkshake that is a perfect dessert for the entire family. No ice cream needed here, just a few simple ingredients paired with ultrafiltered whole milk for a rich and creamy treat.

This easy and decadent milkshake was created by food expert and blogger Vijaya Selvaraju and was inspired by her love of gingersnaps. For the perfect texture, use frozen sweet potato and bananas along with Fairlife, which is made from 100 per cent Canadian milk and has 50 per cent less sugar and 50 per cent more protein than regular milk. Gingerbread Milkshake Prep time: 5 minutes

Serves: 1-2 Ingredients: 1 cup Fairlife ultrafiltered whole milk

1/2 cup frozen cooked sweet potato

1/2 cup frozen banana

1/4 cup ginger snap cookies

1/2 cup ice

1/4 tsp grated fresh ginger

1/4 tsp grated fresh ginger 1/4 tsp cinnamon

1 tbsp maple syrup

Whipped cream (for garnish, optional)

Crushed gingersnap cookies (for garnish, optional) Directions: To a blender, add milk, sweet potato, banana, gingersnap cookies, ice, ginger, cinnamon and maple syrup. Blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and garnish with whipped cream and crushed gingersnap cookies before serving.