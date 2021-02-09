RCMP reminding about vehicle warm-up thefts

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

With the cold weather upon us, the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP would like to remind everyone to be very mindful when starting and letting their vehicles warm up.

Over the last 2 months, the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP responded to 7 Vehicle Thefts where the theft was directly related to the vehicle being left running and unattended.

Police recommend never leaving a running vehicle unattended with the keys inside, even if the doors are locked. In crimes of opportunity, simply breaking a window would give a thief full access to your vehicle. It is best to use a remote car starter, but if that is not possible, police recommend dressing warm and waiting with your vehicle while it warms up.

Other ways to deter vehicle thefts are to remove all valuables, use a steering wheel lock, remove garage door openers, and park in well lit areas or garages.

The RCMP encourage the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity to police. Reports tell us where to look, who to look for, and where to patrol in the future.

If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple or Google Play Store.