Sign falls on passing vehicle in Fort Saskatchewan

Feb 9, 2021 Crime & Police, Local News, Regional News 0

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

Shortly before noon today, the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP were called to Hwy 21 and Southfort Boulevard for a collision between a van and a sign.

Upon arrival, police determined that the involved van was travelling northbound when the traffic light warning sign gave away and fell onto the van.

The driver and only occupant, a 55 year old male, was transported to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic was reduced to one lane while crews worked to clear the scene.  Both lanes are now open.

