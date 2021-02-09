Sign falls on passing vehicle in Fort Saskatchewan

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

Shortly before noon today, the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP were called to Hwy 21 and Southfort Boulevard for a collision between a van and a sign.

Upon arrival, police determined that the involved van was travelling northbound when the traffic light warning sign gave away and fell onto the van.

The driver and only occupant, a 55 year old male, was transported to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic was reduced to one lane while crews worked to clear the scene. Both lanes are now open.