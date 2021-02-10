Morinville RCMP seek public assistance to locate missing male

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville, Alta. – The Morinville RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate 43-year-old Allan Young. Allan was last seen on Feb 8, in Athabasca. It is believed that he was given a ride and dropped off in Calling Lake.

Given the extreme cold temperatures, and the fact that Allan’s location in Calling Lake is not confirmed, the RCMP wish to locate Allan to verify his well-being as soon as possible.

Allan Young is described as:

Indigenous male

6 feet tall, 154 lbs

Black hair

Brown eyes

If you have been in contact with Allan Young, or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-1600. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.tipsubmit.com.