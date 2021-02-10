Sturgeon Composite offering two new programs

by Stephen Dafoe

Childcare CTS and Cisco Networking are two new course offerings for the 2021-2022 school year from Sturgeon Public Schools (SPS) Sturgeon Composite High School.

“Our staff are committed to ensuring that our students can be leaders and ready to succeed in their future endeavours when they graduate,” said SPS Superintendent Mary Lynne R. Campbell in a media release Monday.

The Cisco Networking Academy program will provide students access to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) courses, allowing them to complete their CompTIA A+ certification and start or finish their CCNA certification.

“As principal of Sturgeon Composite High School, I am proud that our school is leading the way in 21st century learning,” said Sturgeon Composite Principal Sherri Devolder. “These certifications and the hands-on experience gained during Academy instruction will give students the competitive edge when entering the workforce or furthering their education with polytechnic schools such as NAIT or SAIT.”

The second offering is the Childcare CTS Course that the Division says will provide the opportunity for students to get their First Aid Certification in Childcare as well as the Child Development Assistant Certification.

“I’m very pleased that we are able to offer this exciting program for High School students,” Devolder said. “The program is one of many new innovative programs that Sturgeon Public Schools is offering our students.”

For more information visit www.sturgeon.ab.ca/.