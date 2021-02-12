Snowman Festival running for two weeks

submitted by the Town of Morinville

The Snowman Festival will be held over a two-week period to allow for activities to be completed safely by the community when time and weather permits. There is a variety of indoor and outdoor activities that can be completed as individuals or as households. The event has been coordinated with local community groups to offer a diverse range of activities as well as local businesses have donated prizes for the contests. The activities accommodate most skill levels, ages and abilities, plus all activities are free.

“In previous years, the festival was held over the Family Day long weekend, but this year we planned the events with COVID-19 restrictions top of mind,” explains Kathleen Ducharme, Events & Culture Programmer. “With so many regular activities not available to residents, we hope that offering a variety of options over a two-week period will benefit the community with new experiences and opportunities, as well as help everyone get through a cold winter stretch.”

Snowman Festival activities February 24 to 28 include:

Snowman Search Contest

Snowman Neighbourhood Visits

Snow & Ice Creation Contest

Take & Plant Tomato Seed Kit with Virtual Instruction

Take & Make Snowman Canvas Painting Kit with Virtual Instruction

Friends of the Morinville Community Library Virtual Snowman Story Time & Craft Bag

DIY Sugar Shack

Snowman Mad Lib

Unplug to Plug In Family Challenge

Visit www.morinville.ca for complete event details. For more information, please contact Community Services at 780-939-7839.

Activities are subject to change without notice.