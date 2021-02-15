Hinton lotto purchase nets Morinville resident $100,000

Jessie Levall of Morinville won $100,000 on the December 8 WESTERN MAX and EXTRA draw. Levall was at the store with his son when he decided to check a few lottery tickets.

Levall purchased his winning ticket at the Gregg Avenue Shell located at 325 Gregg Avenue in Hinton. He won his prize by matching the last six digits of the winning EXTRA number – 6615625.

“When I saw all the zeroes on the screen I froze,” Levall said, adding his son asked how many zeroes were on the screen. “I said, ‘There are five zeroes on the screen!’ and ran outside to get my wife. We were all blown away.”

Levall said he has a couple ideas for his winnings, including bill payments and saving for the future.