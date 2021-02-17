What’s Cooking?: Sweet tooths will love this decadent Italian dessert

(NC) Chocolate and raspberry – need we say more? This easy chocolate panna cotta recipe will surely wow your family.

Using Fairlife two per cent chocolate milk as the base makes this recipe not only creamy and delicious but more nutritious, as it has 50 per cent less sugar and 50 per cent more protein than regular milk, along with being made from 100 per cent Canadian milk.

Chocolate Panna Cotta

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1/4 cup cold water

2 1/4 tsp powdered gelatin, unflavoured

2 cups Fairlife 2 per cent chocolate ultrafiltered partly skimmed milk

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup raspberries, fresh or frozen, plus more for garnish

1/4 cup water

2 tbsp honey

8 chocolate wafer cookies, coarsely crumbled

Directions: