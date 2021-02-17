What’s Cooking?: Sweet tooths will love this decadent Italian dessert

(NC) Chocolate and raspberry – need we say more? This easy chocolate panna cotta recipe will surely wow your family.
Using Fairlife two per cent chocolate milk as the base makes this recipe not only creamy and delicious but more nutritious, as it has 50 per cent less sugar and 50 per cent more protein than regular milk, along with being made from 100 per cent Canadian milk.
Chocolate Panna Cotta
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup cold water
- 2 1/4 tsp powdered gelatin, unflavoured
- 2 cups Fairlife 2 per cent chocolate ultrafiltered partly skimmed milk
- 1/4 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 cup raspberries, fresh or frozen, plus more for garnish
- 1/4 cup water
- 2 tbsp honey
- 8 chocolate wafer cookies, coarsely crumbled
Directions:
- Place cold water in a small bowl and sprinkle gelatin over top while whisking with a fork. Set aside for 5 minutes until mixture is spongy.
- Place ultrafiltered milk in a small saucepan and heat over medium to medium-high heat until lightly boiling. Remove from heat and add vanilla extract and plumped gelatin mixture. Whisk until completely dissolved. Divide evenly among serving dishes, cool to room temperature, cover, place in refrigerator to set at least four hours or overnight.
- Meanwhile, add raspberries, water and honey to a blender and blend until smooth, adding more water as necessary. If desired, strain through a fine mesh sieve to extract raspberry seeds. Cover and refrigerate until serving.
- To serve panna cotta, dress each portion with a quarter of the raspberry puree, chocolate cookie crumbles and a few fresh raspberries, and serve cold.
Be the first to comment