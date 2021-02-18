Greater St. Albert appoints new Superintendent of Learning Services

by Stephen Dafoe

Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools has appointed Catherine Giesbrecht as their new Assistant Superintendent of Learning Services.

Giesbrecht’s has 24 years of career experience in education, including work as a teacher, Learning Support Facilitator, Vice Principal, and Principal. As a teacher and administrator, she has worked in all levels of K-12 education

She also has experience as a lead and profesional development coordinator for Alberta Initiative for School Improvement (AISI) and has worked in French Immersion programming.

“I am very pleased that we were able to cultivate leadership from within Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools and am thrilled to welcome Mrs. Giesbrecht to our Senior Leadership Team,” said Superintendent Dr. Clint Moroziuk. “She is a visionary thinker regarding student learning and assessment and I am excited to work with her to further grow our division’s excellence in these areas.”

Giesbrecht said she was honoured for the opportunity to serve Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools’ students and families. “I look forward to contributing to the Senior Leadership Team and feel blessed to continue working with the exceptional staff in our division.”

Giesbrecht is currently principal of École Secondaire St. Margeurite d’Youville. Mrs. Giesbrecht will commence her new role as Assistant Superintendent of Learning Services on April 6, 2021.