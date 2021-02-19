Letter: Praise for Quinn’s Plumbing & Heating

Tuesday night, our furnace went out! Thank the lord it wasn’t the week before!

We called Quinn’s, ( who helped us before on a hot water tank problem) and while they had emergency calls that were ahead of us, promised to be there in the morning.

As promised, a flame sensor was replaced, and we were up and running.

This is just a shout out and thank you to Tim and the team for quick response, great communication, and always consiensous staff on site. They have to put up with my insessant questions when they’re on site.

Alan Otway