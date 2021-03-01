Redwater RCMP investigate fatal motor vehicle collision

submitted by Redwater RCMP

On Feb. 26, 2021, at 5:06 p.m., Redwater RCMP responded to a collision involving a semi-truck and vehicle on Range Road 224 just north of Highway 643 in Sturgeon County.

The vehicle was travelling northbound when it crossed the centerline and collided with the semi-truck travelling southbound.

A 35-year-old male from Redwater, Alta. was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The semi-truck driver did not sustain any injuries.

The RCMP Collison Analyst attended the scene to assist in the investigation.

The collision remains under investigation; however further updates are not anticipated.