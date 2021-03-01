What’s Cooking? – Get the kids into the kitchen with shrimp spring rolls

(NC) Help your kids expand their palates and put their adventurous side into action by inviting them into the kitchen to get involved in meal decisions from the market to the dinner table.

Exploring new foods can encourage flexibility in children, so be sure to introduce your family to fun and exciting flavours early on.

Even the pickiest of eaters will love these fresh, crisp and delicious spring rolls that pack a serious nutritional punch. Loaded with colourful veggies and fragrant herbs, these spring rolls deliver as much flavour as they do nourishment.

Shrimp Spring Rolls

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 3 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1/4 pack (62.5 g) Blue Dragon Rice Noodles

4 Blue Dragon Spring Roll Wrappers

4 Boston bibb lettuce leaves

1/4 cup (30.5 g) carrots, julienned

1/2 cup (59.5 g) cucumbers, julienned

12 mint leaves

12 cilantro leaves

12 pre-cooked shrimp, tails removed

Blue Dragon Thai Sweet Chilli Sauce

Directions:

Cook rice noodles according to package directions; refresh under cold water and drain, set aside. Using one at a time, place wrapper into hot water until it is soft and pliable (about 5 to 10 seconds). Remove wrapper from water and blot on a damp tea towel. Arrange lettuce, noodles, carrot, cucumber and three mint leaves in the middle of the wrapper. Above that, place three cilantro leaves and three shrimp in a row. Fold wrapper around lettuce and noodles, then continue rolling to cover shrimp. Fold in the sides of the wrapper and then continue to roll upwards to form a log shape. Repeat for three remaining spring rolls. Serve with a side of Thai sweet chilli sauce.

Explore more kid-friendly recipes inspired by cuisines from around the world at tasteadventure.ca.