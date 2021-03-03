Car crash into convenience store results in impaired and dangerous driving charge

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

On March 1, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m., St. Albert RCMP responded to the Circle K Convenience Store on Sir Winston Churchill Avenue as a red Hyundai Kona crashed through the store window. No one was hurt in the incident and the female driver (50) from St. Albert was arrested. The damage to the store is likely in excess of $50,000.

The female was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in St. Albert Provincial Court on April 19, 2021. She was charged with the following:

Impaired Driving

Dangerous Driving

Publisher’s Note: RCMP did not release the name of the accused.