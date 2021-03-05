What’s Cooking? – Savour the Middle East with chicken shish taouk

(NC) Travel may be put on hold for the time being, but that doesn’t mean that you and your kids can’t experience the world through food. Sampling global fare, whether on a trip or at your very own dinner table, teaches children about other cultures and traditions.

Fortunately, you won’t need a passport to take a trip to the Middle East with this chicken shish taouk recipe, served on a flatbread with garlic and lemon mayo. This classic Lebanese recipe serves up an exciting array of flavours, colours and textures, so have fun and get creative with your toppings, and encourage your little ones to lend a helping hand in the kitchen.

Chicken Shish Taouk

Prep time: 15 to 20 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 1/3 lb (600 g) chicken breast, diced

1 jar (156 mL) Al’Fez Shish Taouk Marinade

5 tbsp (87.5 g) Greek yogurt

8 skewers

4 flat breads

Mixed salad, for the base

Black olives, for garnish

Garlic and lemon mayonnaise, to drizzle

Salt, to taste

Pickled chilies, for garnish

Directions:

In a mixing bowl, add diced chicken breast, marinade, yogurt and salt to taste. Mix well and keep in fridge for at least 20 minutes. Soak wooden skewers in water to avoid burning while cooking. Thread marinated chicken breast equally on all the skewers. Cook chicken shish in a preheated oven at 190°C for 15 minutes or until the chicken is cooked. You can also cook chicken on a grill pan or on barbecue until the chicken is cooked. On a flatbread, make a bed of mixed salad and place two chicken skewers on it. Garnish with some black olives, pickled chillies and a drizzle of garlic and lemon mayonnaise. Serve hot.

Explore more kid-friendly recipes inspired by cuisines from around the world at tasteadventure.ca.