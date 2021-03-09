Obituary Notice: Ross Quinn – Mar. 12, 1935 – Feb. 24, 2021

It is with great sadness that the family of Ross Gerald Quinn announce his passing on February 24, 2021 at the Sturgeon Hospital in St. Albert at the age of 85 years.

He will be lovingly remembered by his children Sandra (Doug), Wendy (Doug), and Tim (Cara), his grandchildren Matt (Chantelle), Ben (Victoria Raggett), Riley, and Carly, as well as his brother Doug (Grace), sister Elaine (Jack), sisters-in-law Pearl and Rose, close friend Karen Sawchuk, and an abundance of great friends, acquaintances and family.

Ross was predeceased by his loving wife of 54 years, Eva (2012), his brothers Willard and Lawrence, his sister Donna, brothers-in-law Eldon, Mel, John and Art, sister-in-law Doris, as well as his parents Ray and Gertrude, and Eva’s parents Wilfred and Mable.

Ross was born in Huntoon, Saskatchewan on March 12, 1935. He met his wife Eva while working on her grandparent’s farm and they were married 5 years later in July 1958. Early in their marriage, Ross worked on the oil rigs in southern Sask. and in 1967 started Quinn’s Plumbing in Weyburn, SK. In 1969, they moved to Alberta, settling in Morinville. In 1972, they founded Quinn’s Plumbing & Heating, which they sold to Tim & Cara in 1996. Even after retirement, Ross remained active in the business.

Ross was very involved in local business and politics, serving as councillor and mayor, as well as on the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, and Sturgeon Hospital Board. He was also part of the Agricultural Society and Morinville Frontier Daze, helping to promote and develop the town.

Ross had his private pilot’s license and enjoyed flying his Cessna 172 amongst his busy schedule. He and Eva enjoyed several trips to Hawaii and many years at their winter home in Yuma, Arizona, where they had many good friends. Ross loved golfing and anything that involved being in the sun.

Donations in Ross’ name can be made to the Canadian Kidney Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.

A celebration of life will take place later, Covid-permitting.

Photos, memories, and condolences may be shared on Ross’ memorial page at www.mykeeper.com.