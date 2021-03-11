Letter: Cultural Centre to reopen, Leisure Centre expanding offerings

submitted by Town of Morinville

At the Regular Meeting of Council held Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Council approved the following operational updates for the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

Beginning March 22, the Morinville Community Cultural Centre will re-open for bookings. The hours of operation will be Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; weekends open as requested.

Bookings can be made through the Facilities Booking Clerk by calling 780-939-7839, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Hall and meeting room services offered will be:

Hosting virtual meetings or events

Wedding ceremonies for up to 10 people

Funeral ceremonies for up to 20 people

Adult performance activities for up to 10 participants

Child performance and development activities for up to 10 participants Performance activities include dancing, singing, acting, playing a musical instrument, and any rehearsal or theatrical performance Youth development activities such as Scouts, Girl Guides and 4H are allowed

Receptions are not permitted

Masks are to be worn indoors at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre at all times

The Morinville Community Cultural Centre has been closed since November 27, 2020, due to changes in Public Health Measures applied to the Edmonton Zone.

Morinville Leisure Centre:

Beginning March 16, the Morinville Leisure Centre will be extending hours of operation and offering additional fitness services.

New extended operating hours will be Tuesday to Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fitness must be booked in advance; no drop-ins allowed Fitness can be booked online or by calling Guest Services Fitness can be booked up to one week in advance

Fitness Centre will be opened for lightweight training by appointment Equipment spacing has been designed to allow for 3-metre social distancing Registration for 60-minute intervals, for individuals or households, will be offered

Low-intensity cardiovascular activities will be opened by appointment Indoor track available for walking only Recumbent bikes will be available Treadmills available for walking only Registration for 30-minute intervals will be offered

In-person Group Fitness begins March 22 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Low-intensity in-person group fitness classes, such as yoga and Pilates, will be offered Advance registration required Virtual Group Fitness classes will continue



Low intensity is defined as:

being able to breathe, speak and carry on a conversation with ease

no profuse redness or perspiration

on a scale of 1-10, working out between a 1-4

The Morinville Leisure Centre has been offering bookings for 1 on 1 fitness consultations and training, court and ice rentals as well as youth team sports since February 23. Currently, masks must be worn at all times at the Morinville Leisure Centre, including during fitness. Spectators are not allowed into the facility.

For more information, visit www.morinville.ca.