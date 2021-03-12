Canadian Tax Payers Federation wants closed door on provincial sales tax

by Stephen Dafoe

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation wants the Government of Alberta to “absolutely close the door” on a provincial sales tax (PST). The request comes as a result of a new Angus Reid Institute poll that says a clear majority of Albertans reject a PST.

“Another poll shows that Albertans are dead set against a crippling provincial sales tax,” said CTF Alberta Director Franco Terrazzano. “Albertans don’t want a PST and it’s time for Premier Jason Kenney to completely shut the door on the out-of-touch calls for a sales tax so we can all focus on more important priorities.”

The Angus Reid Poll shows 62 per cent opposition to a PST. Of those who do support a PST, only 3 per cent would support one higher than 5 per cent.

Seventy-six per cent of UCP voters reject the idea of PST, and 78 per cent of non-NDP and UCP voters are opposed.

The poll indicates 65 per cent of lower income Albertans (less than $50K) oppose a PST.

Government legislation would require a referendum before the UCP could impost a PST.

“The UCP were sent to Edmonton to fix the spending problem, they weren’t sent to the legislature so they could have their turn reaching deeper into our pockets and that’s why it’s time for Kenney to outright reject a PST,” Terrazzano said. “The people don’t want a sales tax and it’s time for all MLAs to stand up for taxpayers and put the sales tax talk to bed.”